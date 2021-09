Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 00:59 Hits: 11

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny knocked Apple and Google in a series of tweets criticizing the companies for removing a voting app that promoted opposition candidates in the Russian parliamentary elections....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/573754-navalny-knocks-apple-google-for-removing-voting-app