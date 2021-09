Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 13:57 Hits: 2

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) withdrew himself from consideration for a high school boys basketball coaching job on Tuesday, accusing the school board that rejected his application of "hate," the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573566-west-virginia-governor-knocks-school-board-over-decision-not-to-hire-him