Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 17:08 Hits: 9

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon admitted on his podcast that he told President Trump to "kill this administration in the crib early on" ahead of the Biden presidency and the Jan. 6 insurrection."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/573617-bannon-says-he-discussed-how-to-kill-this-administration-in-the-crib