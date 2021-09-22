Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

McConnell to Dems: 'Don't play Russian roulette with our economy'

1 00:00:00,840 --> 00:00:06,250 >> Look we all agree America must never default the debt ceiling will 2 00:00:06,250 --> 00:00:09,320 need to be raised. 3 00:00:09,380 --> 00:00:14,880 >> We have a Democratic president Democratic House Democratic Senate. They 4 00:00:14,880 --> 00:00:20,590 have decided to with the possible exception of infrastructure all year long to 5 00:00:20,590 --> 00:00:27,120 operate on a partisan basis. At one point nine trillion dollar bill 6 00:00:27,120 --> 00:00:33,580 earlier this year that all of us suppose for darn good reason and 7 00:00:33,580 --> 00:00:38,710 this reckless tax and spending measure which could range from three and a half trillion to 8 00:00:38,710 --> 00:00:44,340 five trillion so my advice to this democratic government 9 00:00:44,340 --> 00:00:49,620 the president the House and the Senate don't play Russian roulette with our 10 00:00:49,620 --> 00:00:50,790 economy. 11 00:00:50,880 --> 00:00:56,300 >> Step up and raise the debt ceiling to cover all 12 00:00:56,300 --> 00:00:58,730 that you've been engaged in all your long.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/22/mcconnell-to-dems-dont-play-russian-roulette-with-our-economy-337228