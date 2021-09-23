Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 13:13 Hits: 3

Pelosi after meeting with Biden: 'We're calm and everybody's good'

1 00:00:00,220 --> 00:00:06,060 >> We are we are on schedule. Let's put it that way. For the reconciliation. I 2 00:00:06,060 --> 00:00:11,500 will not be talking about that right now. We're not. We are on schedule. That's all I will say. And 3 00:00:11,500 --> 00:00:17,010 we were calm and everybody's good and our work's almost done. So 4 00:00:17,010 --> 00:00:19,820 we're in good shape. I was in.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/23/pelosi-after-meeting-with-biden-were-calm-and-everybodys-good-337877