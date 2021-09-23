Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

'I'm Pissed': Waters on treatment of Haitian migrants

1 00:00:02,590 --> 00:00:08,080 >> I'm unhappy. And I'm not just unhappy with the Cowboys. Who 2 00:00:08,080 --> 00:00:10,000 were running down Haitians. 3 00:00:10,420 --> 00:00:15,820 >> And using their brains to whip them. I'm happy with the administration. What 4 00:00:15,820 --> 00:00:21,490 we witness. Takes us back. Hundreds of years. What we witnessed was 5 00:00:21,490 --> 00:00:27,190 worse. Than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys. With 6 00:00:27,190 --> 00:00:32,830 their reigns again. Whipping. Black people. Haitians. 7 00:00:32,830 --> 00:00:38,260 Into the water. Where they are scrambling and falling down and all they're trying to do is 8 00:00:38,260 --> 00:00:41,380 escape. From violence in their country.

