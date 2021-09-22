The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘The Circus’ comes back to (this) town

The circus is back in town. As in Showtime’s political documentary series “The Circus,” which resumed its sixth season this past Sunday. And there’s no shortage of topics for the show to explore. Just in the coming weeks, Congress is staring at a possible government shutdown, a debt limit breach, the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda, fighting the COVID-19 delta variant … and more!

Two of the show’s co-hosts, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri, join us on this week’s Political Theater podcast to discuss what they’ll be up to during these crazy times.

