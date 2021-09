Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 19:57 Hits: 3

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is demanding answers on Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) treatment of Haitian migrants after agents on horseback were seen on video grabbing individuals trying to enter the U.S.Members of the Oversight...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573468-house-oversight-panel-demands-answers-on-cbps-treatment-of-haitian-migrants