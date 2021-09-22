Articles

Schumer: Avoiding default is 'simply and entirely up to the Republican senators'

1 00:00:00,500 --> 00:00:06,350 >> Republicans face a choice. Vote yes to pay our bills and keep the government open 2 00:00:06,350 --> 00:00:12,460 or vote no. Which means you're OK with default and a government shutdown. 3 00:00:12,460 --> 00:00:17,990 Every single Democrat will support this bill. Whether or not we avoid default is 4 00:00:17,990 --> 00:00:23,300 simply entirely up to the Republicans senators. It's up to them. Plain 5 00:00:23,300 --> 00:00:23,840 and simple.

