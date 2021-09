Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:01 Hits: 5

The debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill is pitting corporate America against congressional Republicans in a test for business groups that have historically aligned with GOP lawmakers on economi...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/573318-debt-ceiling-fight-pits-corporate-america-against