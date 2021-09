Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 13:49 Hits: 10

A group of four GOP lawmakers on Tuesday filed articles of impeachment against President Biden, saying he should be removed from office for not securing the border, for the way U.S. troops were removed from Afghanis...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573349-gop-lawmakers-file-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden