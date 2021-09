Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 16:34 Hits: 12

Former President Trump leaned on congressional Republicans to use the debt ceiling in negotiations with Democrats over a bill to raise the borrowing limit and keep the government funded.The statement from Trump, wh...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/573406-trump-republicans-would-be-foolish-and-unpatriotic-not-to-use-debt-ceiling-in