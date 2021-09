Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 12:48 Hits: 2

An attorney who worked with former President Trump's legal team tried to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and provided him with a six-step plan,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/573133-trump-lawyer-offered-six-point-plan-for-pence-to-overturn-election