Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 14

Democrats in Texas have received a blast of good news after being stung by several recent defeats.Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) is considering entering the gubernatorial race, hoping to oust Gov. Greg Abbott...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/573113-the-memo-could-orourke-beat-abbott-to-become-governor-of-texas