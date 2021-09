Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 18:48 Hits: 2

House Democrats will combine a short-term government spending bill with a suspension of the debt limit, a package slated to hit the floor this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday.The move comes after weeks of debate over the best...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/573054-democrats-to-add-debt-limit-hike-to-short-term-government-spending-bill