Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 21:19 Hits: 4

Schumer: A government shutdown would lead to 'recession'

Should Republicans careen our country towards a default. Our country could actually be plunged into recession laying off millions making it harder for people to pay up pay for the food on the table in their mortgages and their rents.

