Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 00:50 Hits: 6

Former President Trump took a shot at Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) on Monday - hours after he entered the race for the state's open Senate seat - over the recent name change to Cleveland's baseball team, which is ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/573121-trump-takes-shot-at-new-gop-candidate-in-ohio-over-cleveland-nickname