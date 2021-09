Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 09:50 Hits: 2

The nation’s increasingly polarized politics are creating new fears for lawmakers and staff, a fact highlighted by Saturday’s planned rally at the Capitol where people will be demonstrating in support of those arrested on charges related to the Jan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/572803-nations-fraught-politics-leads-to-fear-scars-and-exits