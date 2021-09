Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) on Saturday announced that he was diagnosed with leukemia last year and that it is in remission following treatment.Zeldin's diagnosis had not been disclosed before this weekend, even as he announced...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/572929-zeldin-says-hes-in-remission-after-treatment-for-leukemia