Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 19:53 Hits: 3

Senior House Democrats Reps. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) suggested on Sunday that President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package may be slimmed down, Reuters reported. During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/572939-yarmuth-and-clyburn-suggest-35t-package-may-be-slimmed