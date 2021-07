Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 21:59 Hits: 2

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday reflected on her own painful experience with Islamophobia to push the Biden administration appoint a special envoy to monitor anti-Muslim hate in the U.S. and worldwide. Omar was joined by other Muslim...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564230-omar-reflects-on-personal-experiences-with-hate-in-making-case-for-new-envoy