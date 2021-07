Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:55 Hits: 6

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement.The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564165-gop-blocks-infrastructure-debate-as-negotiators-near-deal