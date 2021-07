Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:30 Hits: 1

Don Lemon was supposed to be the town hall's moderator, not the lead spokesman of Blow Up the Filibuster PAC.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/564296-the-absolute-farce-that-was-the-biden-lemon-town-hall