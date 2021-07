Articles

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) cited the delta variant for his decision to get vaccinated on Sunday.Scalise got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at an Ochsner clinic in Louisiana and encouraged others to go get vaccinated.“Especially...

