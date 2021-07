Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 00:40 Hits: 5

The leading national advocacy group for charter schools is condemning a provision included in House Democrats' education budget proposal that could put some charter schools at risk of losing federal funds.The National Alliance for Public Charter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564025-public-charter-schools-group-blasts-proposed-democratic-cut