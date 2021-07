Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 9

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy penned an editorial on the conservative network's website on Tuesday praising President Biden for how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic and urging Americans to get vaccinated against the viru...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/563929-newsmax-ceo-biden-should-be-applauded-for-vaccine-efforts