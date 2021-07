Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:08 Hits: 1

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emira...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/563943-trump-ally-and-ex-campaign-adviser-thomas-barrack-charged-with