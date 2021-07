Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021

Nearly 9 in 10 voters say they are concerned about the rising cost of living in the U.S., according to a new survey from the conservative advocacy group American Action Network. Eighty-eight percent of voters surveyed said they...

