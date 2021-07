Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 13:33 Hits: 12

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said he is "worried about what is to come" in the COVID-19 pandemic as cases increase throughout the U.S., primarily among those who are not vaccinated."I a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/563574-surgeon-general-i-am-worried-for-what-is-to-come