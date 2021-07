Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 17:55 Hits: 2

Protesters took to the streets in France on Saturday following new COVID-19 measures that French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/563542-protests-in-france-continue-to-grow-after-macron-enacts-new-covid-19