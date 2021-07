Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 15:59 Hits: 6

A heated debate among House liberals is threatening to derail antitrust legislation before it gets to the floor and undermine unity within the Congressional Progressive Caucus.The clash came Tuesday during the cauc...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/563483-progressive-fighting-turns-personal-on-internal-call-over-antitrust-bills