The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Olivia Rodrigo, Miller Lite and cans of worms — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Sens. Ron Wyden and Charles E. Schumer fought over introducing Sen. Cory Booker, while Olivia Rodrigo made use of her driver’s license and hung out at the White House.

Meanwhile, Fox News exploded over Texas Democrats drinking beer and Sen. Joni Ernst proved that she loves “The Price is Right” more than anyone else.

[US effort to combat China’s tech rise ‘not nearly enough’]

The post Olivia Rodrigo, Miller Lite and cans of worms — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/16/olivia-rodrigo-miller-lite-and-cans-of-worms-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version