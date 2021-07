Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:20 Hits: 12

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky warned of rising cases on Friday, stating that COVID-19 is "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated" and that vaccinated people are protected aga...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/563391-cdc-director-warns-of-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-as-cases-rise