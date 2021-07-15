Capitol Police arrest Rep. Joyce Beatty at protest

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 17:46 Hits: 0

Capitol Police arrested Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, for participating in a voting rights demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday.

Beatty and eight other voting rights activists were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, the legal term used by the department when protesters are arrested on Capitol Hill.

They were protesting to call for action in the Senate on the For the People Act, a wide-ranging elections overhaul bill that would, among other actions, expand voting rights significantly. Republicans in the chamber blocked the measure in June, utilizing the filibuster and its 60-vote threshold to prevent the Senate from moving forward on it.

WATCH LIVE: Speak Out: Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill. Marching to U.S. Senate to demand action. Black women. Free to vote!

https://t.co/bfxE3phv2P July 15, 2021

“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds. At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing.”

Those arrested are processed at the Capitol Police headquarters across the street from the Hart Building and are usually assessed a $50 fine.

.@RepBeatty and voting rights activists arrive in the Hart Senate Office Building to hold a protest. Rep. Beatty was later arrested by USCP. pic.twitter.com/TVXw6tbKPP July 15, 2021

The group was chanting “I Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” a song closely associated with the civil rights movement. After her arrest, Beatty posted “#GoodTrouble” — words often attributed to the late civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who was arrested many times advocating for voting rights.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is Our Power, Our Message,” Beatty said in a statement after her arrest.

In May 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, where her district is based, Beatty protested the killing that month of George Floyd and was pepper-sprayed by police.

The post Capitol Police arrest Rep. Joyce Beatty at protest appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/15/capitol-police-arrest-rep-joyce-beatty-at-protest/