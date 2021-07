Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:19 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Thursday that there was a "premature push" to rule out the COVID-19 lab leak theory without enough evidence.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebrey...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/563232-who-chief-premature-to-rule-out-covid-19-lab-leak-theory