Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:52 Hits: 19

Former President Donald Trump's line in a press statement about how if he was going to do a coup it would not be with Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become a viral punchline. Trump made the remark ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/563238-if-i-was-going-to-do-a-coup-becomes-viral-punchline-after-latest-trump