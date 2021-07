Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 11:28 Hits: 18

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was fearful former President Trump would launch nuclear weapons in his final days in the White House, according to a new book.Washington Post journalists Carol Leo...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563125-pelosi-feared-trump-would-launch-nuclear-weapons-in-final-days