Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 21:30 Hits: 16

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are launching an investigation into the Republican-led audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Ariz.Republicans in the Arizona state Senate approved an auditĀ of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563066-oversight-democrats-launch-investigation-into-gop-arizona-election-audit