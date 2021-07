Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:47 Hits: 7

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game used to be magical. Now its viewership can't even beat your average episode of "NCIS."

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/562991-mlb-all-star-game-whiffs-earns-lowest-ratings-in-history-heres-why