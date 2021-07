Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:40 Hits: 8

The executive director of the Michigan Republican Party has quit his post just a few months after taking over the top job amid pressure from supporters of former President Trump.Jason Cabel Roe, a longtime Republic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/563015-michigan-gop-executive-director-quits-under-pressure-from-trump-allies