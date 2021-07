Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:30 Hits: 15

Brooks's dismissal motion argues that he was "acting officially" because the White House asked him to speak at the Jan. 6 rally.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/562905-mo-brookss-jan-6-defense-raises-questions-about-official-immunity-and-doj