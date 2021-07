Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 19

Critical race theory. Migrants at the border. Election fraud. A COVID-19 lab leak. Urban crime and calls to defund the police.On its surface, the Republicans’ nascent campaign strategy features a multipronged message attacking President Biden and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562874-gop-leans-into-racial-issues-ahead-of-midterms