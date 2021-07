Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:10 Hits: 3

The former staff of a Nebraska Burger King went viral for a sign announcing to management, "We all quit."Rachael Flores, the former general manager of the Lincoln, Neb., location, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562809-burger-king-employees-go-viral-for-sign-to-management-we-all-quit