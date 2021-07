Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:07

Leading social academic and activist Cornel West shared a copy of his letter of resignation from Harvard University Monday evening, saying he sought to tell the truth about the "decadence in our market-driven universities...

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/562689-cornel-west-rips-decadence-in-market-driven-universities-in-harvard-resignation