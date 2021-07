Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:54 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday that the teaching of critical race theory goes against what civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has...

