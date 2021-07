Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:50 Hits: 8

The Texas House voted Tuesday to have law enforcement track down Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to deny a quorum needed to pass a controversial elections bill, an escalation in the growing feud between the two pa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562743-texas-house-votes-to-have-law-enforcement-track-down-absent-democrats