Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 21

An emerging proposal from the White House and Senate Democratic leaders to pay for President Biden's infrastructure agenda is setting the stage for a major battle in Congress that will test the support of moderates ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562463-brewing-battle-over-tax-hikes-to-test-democratic-unity