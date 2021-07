Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 15:57 Hits: 10

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for remarks regarding government unemployment benefits during a conservative gathering in Dallas over the weekend. "We're here to tell government, we don't...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562447-ocasio-cortez-knocks-boebert-for-call-to-end-extra-jobless-benefits