Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 19:01 Hits: 17

Former President Trump lashed out at news media outlets on Sunday, mocking several cable news channels for rating performances and saying the demise of the national press would be "great news" for the country."I am...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562459-trump-ramps-up-attacks-on-media