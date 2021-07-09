CQ Future: Politics

Articles

It has been a little more than a year since we launched CQ Future. At the time, the pandemic was in full swing, as was the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a moment of great uncertainty, and we set out to explore what the future would look like for many policies that would shape our lives coming out of all this change. While there are still a lot of open questions, we believe it is the right moment to end this podcast as the country stabilizes. So for the last episode, CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller speaks with political experts on where the politics of our nation are headed. Thanks for listening.

